-
Two lawsuits prepared by civil rights groups on behalf of marchers in last weekend's rally in Alamance County allege voter intimidation by law enforcement.
-
The sheriff’s department is the oldest institution of law enforcement in the United States. And still today, they get a lot of respect in their…
-
The trial of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson is expected to conclude Friday in federal court. The U.S. Department of Justice brough a lawsuit…
-
Defense attorneys will call more witnesses today at a federal trial alleging racial profiling by the Alamance County Sheriff.Among the possible witnesses…