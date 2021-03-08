-
There will be no COVID baby boom in the United States. In fact, a decrease in childbirth is expected, with existential fear prevailing over hormones and…
-
For more than 70 years, programs around the United States forcibly sterilized tens of thousands of American citizens. While many states scaled their…
-
For more than 70 years, programs around the United States forcibly sterilized tens of thousands of American citizens. While many states scaled their…
-
More than 2,000 women and girls were forcibly sterilized in the first two decades of North Carolina's state eugenics program from 1929-1950.While many…
-
More than 2,000 women and girls were forcibly sterilized in the first two decades of North Carolina's state eugenics program from 1929-1950.While many…
-
Monday marked the last day to apply for victims of state-sanctioned sterilization in North Carolina to apply for compensation. In case this is news to you…
-
The public comment period on the procedure to determine who's eligible for the state's sterilization compensation program ends today.State lawmakers…
-
The House Judiciary Committee has passed a eugenics compensation bill that would pay money to victims and the families.Rep. Larry Womble: I'm beginning to…