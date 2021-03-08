Spindale NC

Except for his college years, James Hamilton lived his entire life in the tiny Rutherford County town of Spindale. He couldn’t imagine making anywhere else home, said friends and family. After decades in roles including town police officer, mayor pro team and deacon of his church, many in town couldn’t imagine living without him, either. Now they are, though. Hamilton, 55, died October 14 from complications related to COVID-19.

Listen • 7:31