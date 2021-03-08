-
WUNC Music is excited to premiere Skylar Gudasz's new video for 'Actress' off of her brilliant 2020 album Cinema. Directed by Emmett Anderson and Andrew…
Skylar Gudasz has a new record out today called Cinema. The Durham-based singer-songwriter worked with four co-producers, but guided the project herself,…
WUNC Music is excited to share the video for Skylar Gudasz's cover of the Glen Campbell and Jimmy Webb classic 'Wichita Lineman.' The song was originally…
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. On this episode, singer/songwriter Skylar…
Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery station, WUNC Music.On…
-STdAmAUMFriday night at the Carolina Theatre in Durham, the Cat's Cradle presents the North Carolina premiere of the concert film "Thank You, Friends."…
Songs We Love is a series and a podcast with a look at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery stream, WUNC…
Skyar Gudasz has spent the last few years singing, performing, writing songs and appearing on other people's albums. She was one of the voices of the…