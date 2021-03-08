-
Jason Heilig stood in the doorway of Rodanthe Surf Shop on Hatteras Island on Monday.No customers picked through the board shorts or tried on sunglasses.…
As you stroll out toward the end of the Rodanthe Fishing Pier, it is impossible not to notice that it’s not entirely straight.It goes a little bit up. It…
The N.C. Department of Transportation has been planning to put a bridge at Rodanthe for some time. N.C. 12 is particularly susceptible to storm water…
North Carolina Department of Transportation officials are working on permanent fixes for last year's damage from Hurricane Irene on the Outer Banks. Two…