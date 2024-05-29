Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A 6th house has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina's Outer Banks

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published May 29, 2024 at 5:32 PM EDT
This photo provided by National Park Service shows a beach house collapsing along North Carolina's Outer Banks on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Another beach house has fallen into the waves along North Carolina's coast, and more are in danger of collapsing, U.S. National Park Service officials said in a statement Tuesday. The home that fell was located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. The park service has closed off the area and warned that additional homes in the area may fall too. (National Park Service via AP)
AP
/
National Park Service.
This photo provided by National Park Service shows a beach house collapsing along North Carolina's Outer Banks on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Another beach house has fallen into the waves along North Carolina's coast, and more are in danger of collapsing, U.S. National Park Service officials said in a statement Tuesday. The home that fell was located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. The park service has closed off the area and warned that additional homes in the area may fall too. (National Park Service via AP)

Another house has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina's coast, the sixth to fall along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore's beaches in the past four years, according to U.S. National Park Service officials.

About one mile of the beach along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe on the Outer Banks was closed after Tuesday's collapse. The national seashore urged visitors to avoid beaches north of Sea Haven Drive into the southern portion of Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge, since dangerous debris could be on the beach and in the water as the cleanup continued.

National seashore employees moved dozens of pickup truckloads of debris to a nearby parking lot on Tuesday and on Wednesday, the public was invited to help employees and a contractor hired by the owner of the house, which was unoccupied when it fell.

North Carolina's coast is almost entirely made up of narrow, low-lying barrier islands that are increasingly vulnerable to storm surges and to being washed over from both the bay and the sea as the planet warms. As sea levels rise, these islands typically move toward the mainland, frustrating efforts to hold properties in place.
Tags
Environment Associated PressOuter BanksRodanthe
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories