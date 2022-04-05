Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Outer Banks will soon open second bridge to skirt flooded route

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 5, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT
A screenshot from 2013 at Mirlo Beach near Rodanthe shows the surf advancing on N.C. 12.
NCDOT
/
facebook.com

A bridge that will allow locals and tourists to avoid a perennially washed-out route on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is set to open to traffic this month.

People will be able to walk, bike and run across the 2.4-mile Rodanthe Bridge on Saturday ahead of its opening, The News & Observer reports.

The $154 million bridge will take North Carolina Highway 12 over Pamlico Sound, bypassing the south end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and part of the road that’s often washed over by the ocean during storms. Construction on the project — known as the “jug handle bridge” because of how it sticks out over the water — started in 2018.

A group of property owners and residents sued in federal court to try to stop the bridge from being built, arguing the environmental impacts weren’t thoroughly weighed and a popular wind-surfing spot would be affected.

The Defenders of Wildlife and the National Wildlife Refuge Association, however, sided with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. While the bridge took nearly 3 acres (1.2 hectares) from the refuge, about 19 acres (7.7 hectares) will be restored where part of the existing highway will be removed.

Environmental groups actually pushed for a longer bridge, but the transportation department said it would be too expensive. Two bridges were built instead. The $252 million, 2.8-mile (4.5-kilometer) Marc Basnight Bridge over Oregon Inlet opened in February 2019.

Saturday’s “community day” at the Rodanthe Bridge will include 5-mile (8-kilometer) and 5K (3-mile) races. Part of the bridge will be opened to walkers and cyclists from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Tags

News Outer BanksOBXNorth CarolinaRodantheNC Coast
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories