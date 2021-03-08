-
The pandemic has shuttered traditional performing arts venues, but many artists have been inspired to create new shows to entertain the public while…
Actors make their living by telling the stories of other people. It is a craft marked by embodying a completely different life. But sometimes this process…
When a comedian, a cartoonist and an author team up to write young adult fiction, it leads to a hilarious book about a sixth-grader with a secret.The book…
Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" is now more than 400 years old. And while many theatergoers are familiar with its plot lines about murder, death and betrayal, each…
