NC Division of Water Resources

Parts of North Carolina have slipped into drought for the first time in two years. The state Department of Environment and Natural Resources says the…
North Carolina is not keeping up with the Environmental Protection Agency's rules to measure water quality. The state Department of Environment and…
North Carolina’s drought conditions are better than they were one year ago. Last April, 53 counties were experiencing a moderate drought – the lowest of…
Officials with the state Division of Water Resources say a new report shows great improvement in groundwater levels over a 15-county area in eastern North…
State officials are encouraging people in the Roanoke River Basin to attend public hearings on water usage. The state is holding a series of meetings…