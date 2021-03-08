-
2020 was a banner year for fundraising at Historically Black Colleges and Universities as HBCUs received a number of high-profile corporate and private…
Researchers at North Carolina State University and North Carolina A&T University have found that Hispanic communities are at a greater risk for mental…
Sankofa Farms was originally supposed to be a school garden in which middle school students could get away from the pressures of the classroom and get…
For years, the Piedmont Triad’s cities have been chopped up and divvied between Republican-dominated congressional districts, diluting their heavy…
North Carolina’s Board of Elections will consider using North Carolina A&T University as an early voting site for the 2020 primary elections after demands…
The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University received a $500,000 grant to build a high-speed research data…
Proud grads in cap and gowns walk across the stage this weekend at commencement ceremonies around the state. There will be tender moments between family…
Officials at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are making an effort to raise minimum admission standards for future incoming…
A historical marker in Chapel Hill was unveiled this Memorial Day weekend to remember the African American men who officially integrated the U.S. Navy…
A researcher at North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University may have found a way to alter people’s peanut allergies with a reduced-allergen…