Historically, today marks the peak in the Atlantic hurricane season. There have been four named storms so far and three of those were hurricanes.…
The path that Hurricane Arthur took last week hit an area of the state where a lot of corn is grown. And several farmers will be affected.State…
Updated July 4 7:15 a.m.: Hurricane Arthur is still a category two hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour. It is moving off the…
Richard Neal, of Mint Hill., N.C., chronicled the storm from his point of view, which was a pretty darn good one.
Update: Highway 12 Could Reopen SaturdayGovernor Pat McCrory says the North Carolina coast took less damage than expected from Hurricane Arthur. The storm…
Hurricane Arthur is continuing its path toward North Carolina's Outer Banks. Residents on Hatteras Island are under a mandatory evacuation order. But many…
Arthur has strengthened to a hurricane in the Atlantic, where it threatens to deliver the Carolinas a glancing blow on July 4th.
Category one Hurricane Arthur has maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.Hatteras Island residents have begun a mandatory evacuation this morning,…
Arthur made landfall Thursday night near the southern end of North Carolina's Outer Banks. The Category 2 storm has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.