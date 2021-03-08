-
The linguistic rules of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) are widespread and catalogued — yet most classrooms still frown upon writing and…
-
The linguistic rules of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) are widespread and catalogued — yet most classrooms still frown upon writing and…
-
Six international artists in North Carolina this week demonstrate that international diplomacy can come in many different forms. While many may imagine…
-
Six international artists in North Carolina this week demonstrate that international diplomacy can come in many different forms. While many may imagine…
-
Hip Hop Studies is a growing field in academia led by the work of scholars like Patrick Douthit, the hip-hop producer and artist better known as 9th…
-
Hip Hop Studies is a growing field in academia led by the work of scholars like Patrick Douthit, the hip-hop producer and artist better known as 9th…