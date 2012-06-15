When Deborah Aronin decided to stop shaving her armpits, she was surprised by the range of reactions she saw in the people around her. Strangers would come up to her, either expressing support or showing their disgust. sShe decided to start working on a documentary film called "Pitstache" – that’s “pit” as in armpit and “stache” as in moustache – asking people about their relationships with body hair and shaving. Host Frank Stasio is joined by Aronin, her production partner Ian Sexton, and social historian Joan Jacobs Brumberg, author of “The Body Project: An Intimate History of American Girls” (Random House/1997) to talk about how views of body hair have changed over the past century in America. Listener call-in.