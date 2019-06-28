Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Ever-Entertaining And Soulful ‘The Hamiltones’ Release Debut EP

Grammy-nominated trio The Hamiltones rose to prominence as Anthony Hamilton’s backing group, but the band is now stepping out on their own with the debut EP “Watch The Ton3s.”  

The industry-pros take listeners on a feel-good, soulful ride through stunning harmonies and layered lyrics. But they also have a sense of humor. The Hamiltones woo audiences with off-the-cuff viral videos — like their serenade of a goat on a rock, or their interpretation of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

The Hamiltones members J. Vito, Tony Lelo, and 2E sit down with host Frank Stasio to talk about their North Carolina roots, their new album and their upcoming performance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. The group performs at the African American Cultural Festival in Raleigh on August 31.

