They threw her new cellphone on the roof of the station house and placed nails under the wheels of her pickup truck. As she prepared to answer a call,…
In North Carolina, firefighters are taking steps to address high cancer rates among their ranks. Firefighters are more likely to be diagnosed with and die…
At the Summerfield Fire Department, Reese Robinson kneels next to a mannequin and performs chest compression.The 14-year-old is the youngest member in a…
A ruling in a North Carolina firefighter's death could open the door for more benefits for their surviving families. Asheville firefighter Will Willis…
Deaths due to residential fires are up in North Carolina, in part a consequence of a new reporting system.Local fire departments must now report…
North Carolina will offer up to $10 million a year until 2020 to encourage video production companies to film in the state, as part of the new incentives…
Many young children dream of becoming firefighters someday. But not everybody sustains that desire into adulthood. What is it that makes some people want…
A Rocky Mount, NC firefighter is thinking about ways that the latest in new technology can be applied to firefighting. He talked with CNN:Jackson's…
Firefighters in Durham will now be equipped to save more lives when they're called to rescue families from burning homes and apartments. Many survivors…