Violet Bell Taking Their Sound To New Depths

When North Carolina duo Violet Bell started recording their debut album, they planned to feature a drummer, plus band members Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez. But once the tape started rolling, Ross and Ruiz-Lopez realized the music warranted a bigger sound.

The finished product, “Honey In My Heart,” has that full-band depth — a contrast to the two musicians’ traditionally intimate on-tour performances. Though the pair resist being pigeon-holed by the limitations of genre, the LP features what listeners will recognize as a blend of folk, bluegrass and indie-pop. Host Anita Rao talks to Ross and Ruiz-Lopez about the process of recording the new album and about the persistence of music in their lives.

The duo performs at the Greensboro Fiddle and Bow Society on Friday, March 20th at 8 p.m. and on May 2 at the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro for a family-friendly daytime show.

More information on Violet Bell's Patreon page.

Note: This segment originally aired Oct. 4, 2019.