A new study out of UNC shows few online vendors have figured out a way to block minors from buying electronic cigarettes.The study at UNC’s Lineberger…
Reynolds American is now distributing its electronic cigarettes nationally. The Vuse vapor product had been widely available in only four states until…
Reynolds American is forging ahead with its electronic cigarette brand. The announcement was made Friday in Tobaccoville.Reynolds American CEO Susan…
State lawmakers in the House have tentatively passed a broad tax bill that would limit the power of local governments to tax businesses.The bill would…
Some North Carolina lawmakers want to limit a tax cities can charge local businesses.State lawmakers have been trying to resolve this for more than 10…
Shortly after the F.D.A. announced newly proposed regulations of the exploding E-Cigarette market, Greensboro-based Lorillard released a statement on the…
Tobacco shop retailers are following a new law that keeps them from selling electronic cigarettes to minors. Many smokers use e-cigarettes as a…