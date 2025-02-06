Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Ten years since the murders of three Muslim students in Chapel Hill, a documentary tells their story

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:50 PM EST
36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime
Full Disclosure Films, LLC
36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime

Ten years ago, three young Muslim Americans were murdered in Chapel Hill in a case that received national and international attention.

What was first called a “parking dispute” by police and many media outlets was eventually shown to be what the victims’ families and countless others knew immediately – that the murders were motivated by hate.

Filmmaker Tarek Albaba joins co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about his documentary about the murders, 36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime, and the fight for justice for Deah Barakat, his wife, Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, and her sister, Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha.

Later in the conversation, they are joined by Durham District Attorney Satana Deberry and UNC law professor Joseph Kennedy to talk about the legal case.

This conversation originally aired in April 2024.

Guests

Tarek Albaba, director of 36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime

Satana Deberry, Durham County District Attorney

Joseph Kennedy, Willie Person Mangum Distinguished Professor, and Martha Brandis Term Professor of Law, UNC School of Law

Related community events marking the 10th anniversary:

Due South Yusor Abu-SalhaRazan Abu-SalhaDeah Barakat
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
