Fans of Southern Soul have been yearning for new music from country crossover artist Rissi Palmer. Slated for release on Oct. 22, 2019, “Revival” will be…
Television shows like “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “The Beverly Hillbillies” exemplified the country stereotype in American culture. Characters were…
Christopher and Taylor Malpass didn’t go to daycare when they were little boys. They went over to their grandad’s house instead and listened to the old…
When many people think about the legends of rock and roll music, they think about The Beatles, The Who, The Rolling Stones, and so on.But back before the…
The Lone Bellow is a band made of up Southerners living in Brooklyn. They play what they once called “honky tonk,” but now refer to as Brooklyn country…