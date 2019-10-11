Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Rissi Palmer Honors Michael Brown, A Miscarriage And The March For Our Lives On New Album

Rissi Palmer
"Revival" emerged as a slow-burning collection of Rissi's experiences since moving to North Carolina.

Fans of Southern Soul have been yearning for new music from country crossover artist Rissi Palmer. Slated for release on Oct. 22, 2019, “Revival” will be her first album since “The Back Porch Sessions” EP in 2015. 

Songs off the upcoming album reflect on the joys, worries and pain of mothering two children and losing one to miscarriage. Palmer confidently strides between genres — story-telling like a classic country ballad without sacrificing the poetry or range of gospel and soul. While heavy with reflection, Palmer’s voice remains reassured and eager. Recorded in Durham, “Revival” features other local talent like Al Strong, Violet Bell and Shana Tucker. Host Frank Stasio is joined by Rissi Palmer and guitarist Charles Newkirk to preview songs on the new album. 

 

Rissi Palmer's music expands beyond the personal to commemorate the 2014 uprising in Ferguson, MO after the murder of Michael Brown.

