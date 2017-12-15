Goldsboro Brothers’ Vintage Sound Extols Country Music Past

Christopher and Taylor Malpass didn’t go to daycare when they were little boys. They went over to their grandad’s house instead and listened to the old country jukebox records he brought home from his store.

The boys learned to play guitar and started performing songs from another era, with the vintage clothes and hairstyles to match as they grew up entertaining crowds at Goldsboro’s Paramount Theater.

Now the subject of a forthcoming documentary, the Malpass brothers juggle careers as mechanics with life as aspirational music stars. Host Frank Stasio talks with Christopher and Taylor Malpass about why they love country music’s past and how they’re bringing it into the present.

The Malpass brothers perform on Saturday, Dec. 16 at “A Bluegrass Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. at the North Raleigh Hilton, and at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 at the Dunn Center for the Performing Arts at NC Wesleyan University in Rocky Mount.

They’ll also perform and be featured in the Sunday, Jan. 21 world premiere of the public television documentary “The Malpass Brothers: Heading Home,” at 3 p.m. at Goldsboro’s Paramount Theatre.