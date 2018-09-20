Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Political Junkie: Allegations Against Brett Kavanaugh, Declassified FBI Documents, And More

Brett Kavanaugh
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP Photo
Brett Kavanaugh, answers a question about guns from Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., during a third round of questioning on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s future on the U.S. Supreme Court is in flux after an allegation of physical and sexual assault. 

Christine Blasey Ford came forward on Sunday and said Kavanaugh assaulted her more than three decades ago when they were both in high school in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the accusation. Republicans have addressed the allegation by setting a tentative hearing on Monday featuring testimony from Ford and the Supreme Court nominee. But Ford said through her lawyers that she did not want to testify before the FBI investigates her allegation. Will Republicans be able to confirm Kavanaugh before the midterm elections?

Plus, this week Donald Trump ordered the release of some classified documents related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. And Trump attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions once again, saying “I don’t have an attorney general. It’s very sad.” Political Junkie Ken Rudin shares his take on these stories with host Frank Stasio.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBrett KavanaughConfirmationDonald TrumpRobert MuellerChristine Blasey Ford
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories