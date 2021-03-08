Campaign Ads

-
Powerful, wealthy organizations like the National Rifle Association might want to buy elections, but campaign finance laws stop them from doing so. At…
-
Powerful, wealthy organizations like the National Rifle Association might want to buy elections, but campaign finance laws stop them from doing so. At…
-
A new study from High Point University questions the effectiveness of political lawn signs. Researchers say millions of dollars are spent on the signs…
-
The campaigns for President Barack Obama and Governor Mitt Romney and the outside groups that support them spent almost $70 million on tv ads in North…