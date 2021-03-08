-
The Pachamama, La Virgen, Parvati, Ala, Hera, the Cailleach, and the White Buffalo Calf Woman. Devotion to a masculine god was not always as widespread as…
-
The Pachamama, La Virgen, Parvati, Ala, Hera, the Cailleach, and the White Buffalo Calf Woman. Devotion to a masculine god was not always as widespread as…
-
As a child growing up in Bristol, Virginia, writer Christine Hale says she was an unintended hostage to her parents’ abusive marriage and her family’s…
-
As a child growing up in Bristol, Virginia, writer Christine Hale says she was an unintended hostage to her parents’ abusive marriage and her family’s…
-
Emotions are an important part of religious life for many people. Individuals often describe a feeling or sense of passion during a religious practice…
-
Emotions are an important part of religious life for many people. Individuals often describe a feeling or sense of passion during a religious practice…