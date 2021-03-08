-
The state Department of Transportation says it will take until early next year to deconstruct the Bonner Bridge on the Outer Banks.The new Basnight Bridge…
-
Dare County officials are seeking suggestions for a new name for the bridge that spans the Oregon Inlet.The current bridge is named for Herbert C. Bonner,…
-
More than two years after breaking ground, PCL Contruction crews have connected both portions of the Bonner Bridge Replacement Project. The 2 1/2-mile…
-
The new Bonner Bridge could be open to traffic by the end of the year. The state Department of Transportation says the project to replace the existing…
-
Parts of North Carolina Highway 12 on the Outer Banks have closed again due to ocean over wash. North Carolina Department of Transportation Spokesman…
-
Archaeological researchers at the UNC Coastal Studies Institute have identified a shipwreck in the Outer Banks as a World War II assault craft. Locals had…
-
The Bonner Bridge replacement project is on track to finish by November 2018.The construction accident that cut power to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands…
-
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has built a living reef about a mile west of the Bonner Bridge in Pamlico Sound.The 500 foot structure is…
-
The last legal obstacles have been cleared to begin the process of rebuilding the Bonner Bridge.Governor Pat McCrory announced today that the final terms…
-
The Herbert C. Bonner Bridge is old— 52 years old, to be exact. Since 1963, the aging Bonner Bridge has connected the Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe in Dare Co.…