Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

Wake Forest University President Susan Wente to step down June 30

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 1, 2025 at 2:03 PM EDT
Wake Forest University President Susan Wente
Courtesy Wake Forest University
Wake Forest University President Susan Wente

Wake Forest University President Susan Wente announced she is stepping down effective June 30, 2026.

She began serving as president in 2021 and is the first woman to hold the role.

In a message to the university community on Wednesday, Wente said she plans to eventually return to her roots as a faculty member focused on “mentoring and advancing science in service to society.”

She highlighted some of the school’s achievements during her time as president, including expanding access and affordability through scholarship initiatives, winning national athletics championships and opening a second medical campus in Charlotte.

"By building on all we have accomplished together during my presidency, the smoothest possible transition will be ensured," Wente said. "Overall, I made this decision as part of careful succession planning in partnership with Board of Trustees leadership, honoring our shared commitment to the long-term strength and success of Wake Forest."

In a separate message to the university community, Wake Forest University Board of Trustees Chair Jeanne Whitman Bobbitt thanked Wente for her work.

"On behalf of the Wake Forest Board of Trustees, I extend our gratitude for President Wente’s leadership in a tumultuous time in higher education and for her effective positioning of the University for the challenges ahead," she said. "Her steadfast commitment to our students, faculty and staff is applauded and deeply appreciated. And we are most fortunate to have her dedicated leadership through next June."

The Board of Trustees will share more information in the next week or so regarding the transition.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz
More Stories