Wake Forest University President Susan Wente to step down June 30

Wake Forest University President Susan Wente announced she is stepping down effective June 30, 2026.

She began serving as president in 2021 and is the first woman to hold the role.

In a message to the university community on Wednesday, Wente said she plans to eventually return to her roots as a faculty member focused on “mentoring and advancing science in service to society.”

She highlighted some of the school’s achievements during her time as president, including expanding access and affordability through scholarship initiatives, winning national athletics championships and opening a second medical campus in Charlotte.

"By building on all we have accomplished together during my presidency, the smoothest possible transition will be ensured," Wente said. "Overall, I made this decision as part of careful succession planning in partnership with Board of Trustees leadership, honoring our shared commitment to the long-term strength and success of Wake Forest."

In a separate message to the university community, Wake Forest University Board of Trustees Chair Jeanne Whitman Bobbitt thanked Wente for her work.

"On behalf of the Wake Forest Board of Trustees, I extend our gratitude for President Wente’s leadership in a tumultuous time in higher education and for her effective positioning of the University for the challenges ahead," she said. "Her steadfast commitment to our students, faculty and staff is applauded and deeply appreciated. And we are most fortunate to have her dedicated leadership through next June."

The Board of Trustees will share more information in the next week or so regarding the transition.