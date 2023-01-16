Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

PHOTOS: UNC tops N.C. State in women's basketball in front of sellout crowd

North Carolina Public Radio | By Mitchell Northam
Published January 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST
UNC's Deja Kelly takes a shot against NC State on Jan. 15, 2023 in Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam
/
WUNC
UNC's Deja Kelly takes a shot against NC State on Jan. 15, 2023 in Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.

Destiny Adams smiled as her shot sailed through the hoop. Her 3-pointer from in front of the Tar Heels’ bench with three minutes to play gave UNC a seven-point lead over rival N.C. State.

Moments later, with 93 seconds to play, Adams caught the ball near the same spot, in the corner next to her team’s bench. Again, she fired up a shot. And again, it was good for three points. She raised her arms, imploring the folks in Chapel Hill to cheer louder. The crowd of 6,319 fans — the first sellout for UNC’s women’s basketball team since 2015 — obliged.

That shot from Adams proved to be the dagger, as No. 22 North Carolina captured a 56-47 win over 11th-ranked N.C. State on Sunday afternoon.

“To have that many people in the Triangle supporting two really good basketball teams, it’s not lost on me how important that is,” UNC coach Courtney Banghart said. “It was an awesome crowd today. A lot of them were Tar Heels, so shoutout to our fans.”

Adams scored eight of UNC’s 25 fourth quarter points and also finished the game with nine rebounds. Her teammate Alyssa Ustby grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds. Kennedy Todd-Williams led the Tar Heels (12-5, 3-3 ACC) in scoring with 15 points.

UNC scored a season-low 56 points and shot a season-worst 29.7% from the floor, but won anyway behind tough defense.

“We don’t really care how the game goes as long as we have one more point than the other team, which we did,” Banghart said. “We’re certainly happy to have another ranked win under our belt.”

N.C. State (13-5, 3-4 ACC) had won three straight in the series vs. UNC before losing Sunday. Jakia Brown-Turner scored 14 points for the Wolfpack, while Camille Hobby added 13. The Wolfpack made just 18 shots, a season-low for them.

Below is a collection of photos from the wild rivalry game in Chapel Hill. N.C. State and UNC meet again on Feb. 16 in Raleigh.

UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
1 of 15  — TMN_7224.JPG
UNC's Deja Kelly plays against N.C. State on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
2 of 15  — TMN_7105.JPG
UNC basketballs rest on racks on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
3 of 15  — TMN_7139.JPG
UNC football coach Mack Brown watches the women's basketball team on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
4 of 15  — TMN_7119.JPG
N.C. State's Aziaha James plays against UNC on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
5 of 15  — TMN_7132.JPG
N.C. State's Saniya Rivers plays against UNC on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
6 of 15  — TMN_7222.JPG
UNC fans celebrate as the Tar Heels played N.C. State on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
7 of 15  — TMN_7268.JPG
UNC's Alyssa Ustby plays against N.C. State on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
8 of 15  — TMN_7273.JPG
N.C. State coach Wes Moore watches as his team plays against UNC on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
9 of 15  — TMN_7303.JPG
N.C. State's Jakia Brown-Turner plays against UNC on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
10 of 15  — TMN_7339.JPG
UNC coach Courtney Banghart calls out to her team as they played N.C. State on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
11 of 15  — TMN_7381.JPG
UNC's Destiny Adams smiles after hitting a shot against N.C. State on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
12 of 15  — TMN_7345.JPG
UNC fans celebrate as the Tar Heels played N.C. State on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
13 of 15  — TMN_7247.JPG
Former UNC basketball player Marion Jones waves to the crowd on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
14 of 15  — TMN_7350.JPG
N.C. State's River Baldwin and UNC's Alexandra Zelaya battle for a rebound on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
15 of 15  — TMN_7388.JPG
UNC's Deja Kelly plays against N.C. State on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC

Tags
Sports ACCWomen's BasketballCourtney BanghartChapel Hill
Mitchell Northam
Mitchell Northam is a Digital Producer for WUNC. His past work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, SB Nation, the Orlando Sentinel and the Associated Press. He is a graduate of Salisbury University and is also a voter in the AP Top 25 poll for women's college basketball.
See stories by Mitchell Northam
More Stories