Are Coyotes An Invasive Species? WUNC’s ‘Creep’ Debunks Myths And Misperceptions

Red and ominous lettering reads WUNC Presents Creep amongst a forest floor.
Matthew Scott
/
A new audio documentary by WUNC reporters Laura Pellicer and Elizabeth Friend explores wildlife living in our midst.

Creeping, crawling, thriving, surviving … no matter where we look, animal species are living in our midst. Some survive despite the challenges and hazards human life imposes, while others thrive because of it. 

A new WUNC audio special, hosted by journalists Laura Pellicer and Elizabeth Friend, explores the way one particular species has evolved in tandem with human neighbors: coyotes. When the pandemic-instigated lockdown forced many to work and learn from home, coyote sightings occurred in cities across the country. Pellicer and Friend set out to discover more about the increase in sightings, and they ended uncovering mysteries they weren’t expecting to find. What constitutes an invasive species? Why are coyotes one of the most hated animals in North America?

Their audio documentary “Creep” finds some answers to these questions in the words of top coyote researchers. Host Anita Rao talks with Pellicer, WUNC digital news producer, and Friend, reporter and independent producer, about the audio special’s conception, the history of coyote populations in North Carolina and the coyote’s curious appetite for persimmons.
 

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
