Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Political Junkie: Shutdown Looms, Bannon Resists Subpoena, Thomas Farr Nomination Advances

AP_18019596479728.jpg
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP Photo
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber to appeal for an end to the partisan stare-down over demands by Democrats.

The House has approved a stopgap measure to fund the government through mid-February, but Senate Democrats seem dissatisfied. They want concessions including deportation protection for some young immigrants before giving their vote.

Meanwhile former White House strategist Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed by the Mueller investigation to speak before a grand jury, and now he has also been subpoenaed by The House Intelligence Committee. But it does not look like he will been sharing state secrets anytime soon. Bannon’s lawyer has called the order to re-appear in front of the committee just two days after first appearing an “unreasonable” call by the House Intelligence Committee.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved President Trump’s controversial nomination of Thomas Farr for federal judge in the Eastern District of North Carolina. Farr is a former lawyer for Jesse Helms. His nomination now moves to a full Senate vote. Plus, the Supreme Court blocked the redraw of North Carolina’s congressional districts. How will upcoming rulings in Texas and Maryland be affected? Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin for his analysis of the latest political headlines.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe Political JunkiePolitical JunkieKen Rudinracial gerrymanderingpolitical gerrymanderingThomas FarrPresident Donald TrumpDonald Trump
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio