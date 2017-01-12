Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Theater Preview Highlights African-American Arts On Stage in 2017

Sherri Holmes is the founder and director of Triangle Friends of African-American Arts, an organization supporting art and theater in the Triangle.
Courtesy of Sherri Holmes
Philip Bernard Smith as Simon in the Raleigh Little Theatre production 'The Whipping Man.'
Curtis Brown Photography

How did one word both lift a white playwright to American fame and condemn a black actor to failure?

How did the relationships between slaveholders and the formerly enslaved change after The Civil War? These are just two of the questions explored on stages around the Triangle this season that will be featured in this Sunday's African-American theater preview event. Host Frank Stasio discusses the preview with Sherri Holmes, the founder and director of the Triangle Friends of African-American Arts.

He is also joined by playwright Adrienne Earle Pender to discuss her new play “N” that premieres in February, and actors Phillip Bernard Smith and Chris Helton who star in the Raleigh Little Theatre’s production of “The Whipping Man” on stage through January 29th.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
