Political Junkie: Primary Approaches And Budget Plan Negotiations Continue
Early voting is underway in North Carolina's second primary of the year. Two incumbent members of Congress face off against each other. Also on the ballot is a seat on the state's Supreme Court.
At the legislature, the Senate wraps up its budget proposal and lawmakers move behind closed doors to hash out a compromise between the House and Senate plans.
Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the latest.