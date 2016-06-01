Legislative Round-Up: Budget, Tuition and HB2
The North Carolina Senate reveals its version of the state's budget today.
Like the House plan, the Senate proposal raises teacher pay and other state employee salaries. And a Senate plan to change tuition structure at some state universities, including three historically black colleges and universities, is creating controversy. Plus calls for repeal of House Bill 2 continue with a rally of small business owners.
Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol reporter Jorge Valencia about the latest.