Retired Four-Star Army Gen. Lloyd Austin will be the first Black U.S. secretary of defense. Host Leoneda Inge talks about what this historic appointment…
Raleigh resident and Purple Heart veteran Tarsha Burroughs decided to join the Army Reserves after studying education. She was in the middle of teaching a…
When Ted Corcoran joined the Army in 2000, he needed a steady job and a place to live. "I wish I had a noble reason for joining the military, but in…
A World War II veteran living in Wake County received his Congressional Gold Medal over the weekend. He was a part of a unique all-Hispanic regiment.Jose…
Fort Bragg activated two new units Thursday that are made up of a new kind of culturally-aware soldiers who will be doing an old job: advising the forces…
North Carolina came close but ultimately fell short in its effort to lure the U.S. Army's new Futures Command to the Triangle.Army Futures Command is part…
Rashmi Patel is at the wheel of an electric-powered shuttle, but not for long. The vehicle is one of two shuttles making history at Fort Bragg as one of…
A report from the Department of Defense says more service members are being diagnosed with eating disorders.The stresses of combat and the military's…
The U.S. Army announced Thursday it is cutting about 40,000 soldiers nationwide. Fort Bragg is home to more than 50,000 troops in Fayetteville. The base…