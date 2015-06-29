Making Visible The Lives And Labor Of Farmworkers, Meet Ramón Zepeda
Ramon Zepeda (L) is a program director at Student Action with Farmworkers, a non profit that works to improve the conditions for farmworkers throughout the South. Here he is leading a Know Your Rights training session.
Ramon Zepeda
Ramon Zepeda sits in a corn field in Mexico with his brother. The two siblings were helping their father fertilize the fields.
Ramon Zepeda
Ramon passes out flyers about a worker's union in front of a chicken plant in Morganton, N.C. He has spent much of his career supporting workers' efforts to get better wages and safer working conditions.
Ramon Zepeda