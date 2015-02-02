Meet Marco Williams, A Filmmaker Unafraid To Make You Uncomfortable

Marco Williams is a filmmaker who is not afraid of telling stories that others don't want to tell.

He has produced more than a dozen documentaries exploring race, death, violence and the American psyche. His work has earned him an Emmy, a Peabody, and a litany of other documentary awards. Williams is an arts professor at New York University’s Kanar Institute Tisch School of the Arts, but currently serves as the Lehman Brady Visiting Joint Chair Professor in Documentary Studies and American Studies at Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received a 2014 Guggenheim Fellowship for his current project about black-on-black homicide.

I've learned in my own work[...]how to be quiet. I know how to open the door[...]to be tough, but to step back and let people fill the space-Marco Williams

Host Frank Stasio talks to Marco Williams about his life, career and creative vision.

Watch a trailer for his latest film, The Undocumented:

Here's a clip from his film Banished:http://youtu.be/G8wymnUYC-c