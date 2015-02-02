Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Meet Marco Williams, A Filmmaker Unafraid To Make You Uncomfortable

Marco Williams is a filmmaker and film educator. Here he is filming Lloyd Knight, Marth Graham Dance company for the film Echo.
Marco Williams filming artist Lonnie Holley.
Marco Williams and Kat Rodriguez, Human Rights Watch Film Festival, San Diego CA.
Marco Williams pitching at Op-Docs: Murders that Matter, with Jason Spingarn-Koff Commisioning Editor for NY Times Op-Docs.
Marcos Hernandez, Marco Williams, Kat Rodriguez, Full Frame Film Festival World Premiere: The Undocumented.
Marco Williams is a filmmaker who is not afraid of telling stories that others don't want to tell. 

He has produced more than a dozen documentaries exploring race, death, violence and the American psyche. His work has earned him an Emmy, a Peabody, and a litany of other documentary awards. Williams is an arts professor at New York University’s Kanar Institute Tisch School of the Arts, but currently serves as the Lehman Brady Visiting Joint Chair Professor in Documentary Studies and American Studies at Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received a 2014 Guggenheim Fellowship for his current project about black-on-black homicide.

I've learned in my own work[...]how to be quiet. I know how to open the door[...]to be tough, but to step back and let people fill the space-Marco Williams

Host Frank Stasio talks to Marco Williams about his life, career and creative vision.

Watch a trailer for his latest film, The Undocumented:

Here's a clip from his film Banished:http://youtu.be/G8wymnUYC-c

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
