NC's Balsam Range Wins Big At IBMA Awards

North Carolina-based Balsam Range raked in the second-most nominations for IBMA Awards Wednesday night.
The World of Bluegrass festival wraps up this weekend in Raleigh. One of the highlights of the five-day convention is the International Bluegrass Music Association awards ceremony which took place last night.

North Carolina band Balsam Range took home three statues, including the award for Entertainer of the Year.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tim White, host of the bluegrass and roots music show “Song of the Mountains” on PBS, about the awards and final days of the World of Bluegrass festival.

