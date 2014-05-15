Drawing From Family History To Write About Love, Abuse and Reconciliation
Chapel Hill author Randi Davenport uses experiences from her own life to write about a range of issues from mental illness to love and reconciliation.
Her memoir centered on her son’s struggle with debilitating hallucinations. Now her debut novel, The End of Always(Twelve Books/2014), draws again from her family history as she explores the ideas of domestic abuse and gender roles during the turn of the century.
Host Frank Stasio talks with author Randi Davenport about The End of Always.