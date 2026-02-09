A Due South celebration of Southern music with NC Symphony's Carlos Miguel Prieto, Nnenna Freelon and Thomas Taylor

0:01:00

NC Symphony music director Carlos Miguel Prieto talks about family, musical influences and music education

Conductor and 6th music director of the North Carolina Symphony Carlos Miguel Prieto joins Due South to discuss his life, career, commitment to music education and the 2025-2026 symphony season.

This Due South encore edition originally aired October 20, 2025. Listen to the full-length interview here.

Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor and music director, North Carolina Symphony

In ‘Beneath the Skin,’ jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon explores love, loss and reinvention

Durham-based jazz vocalist and storyteller Nnenna Freelon has released a new album. Beneath the Skin is the first project in her 40-year career that is comprised of completely original songs. She joins Due South in studio to talk about her experience writing and touring her new work. She also performs select songs from the album.

This Due South encore edition originally aired May 15, 2025. Listen to the full-length interview here.

Nnenna Freelon, Grammy-nominated musician, storyteller and author, accompanied by guitarist Keith Ganz

‘Give the Drummer Some’ celebrates its 13th anniversary at NCCU

North Carolina Central University recently hosted its 13th annual ‘Give the Drummer Some’ jazz concert. We speak with organizer Thomas Taylor about the annual event, his new book and the work of preserving the genre of jazz at NCCU and beyond.

This Due South encore edition originally aired August 21, 2025. Listen to the full-length interview here.

Thomas Taylor, percussion and jazz studies professor at North Carolina Central University