Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC HBCUs increase safety measures for homecoming; ‘Afterlives of the Plantation;’ NC Symphony conductor

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published October 20, 2025 at 10:56 AM EDT
North Carolina Central University homecoming 2024.
North Carolina Central University
File photo. North Carolina Central University homecoming 2024.

0:01:00

HBCU 101: Campus Safety Edition

In response to an uptick in campus and campus-related shootings during homecoming season, HBCUs across the country are implementing heightened safety measures. North Carolina A&T State University is one of them. This move comes following a shooting a homecoming party in 2022 and 2025 shootings at Jackson State University, Alcorn State University and South Carolina State University.

Kani'ya Davis, fall 2025 daily news intern at WUNC. She’s also a senior journalism student at North Carolina A&T State University

0:13:00

In ‘Afterlives of the Plantation,’ a scholar explores Black agricultural history after slavery

A new book tracks the history of the Southern plantation to post-Emancipation academic, professional and artistic tracks for Black Americans. Jarvis C. McInnis, Duke assistant professor of English joins us to discuss Afterlives of the Plantation: Plotting Agrarian Futures in the Global South.

Jarvis C. McInnis, Associate Professor of English, Duke University, author of Afterlives of the Plantation: Plotting Agrarian Futures in the Global Black South

0:33:00

NC Symphony music director Carlos Miguel Prieto talks about family, musical influences and music education

Conductor and 6th music director of the North Carolina Symphony Carlos Miguel Prieto joins Due South to discuss his life, career, commitment to music education and the 2025-2026 symphony season.

Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor and music director, North Carolina Symphony

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown
Related Content