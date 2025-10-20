NC HBCUs increase safety measures for homecoming; ‘Afterlives of the Plantation;’ NC Symphony conductor

0:01:00

HBCU 101: Campus Safety Edition

In response to an uptick in campus and campus-related shootings during homecoming season, HBCUs across the country are implementing heightened safety measures. North Carolina A&T State University is one of them. This move comes following a shooting a homecoming party in 2022 and 2025 shootings at Jackson State University, Alcorn State University and South Carolina State University.

Kani'ya Davis, fall 2025 daily news intern at WUNC. She’s also a senior journalism student at North Carolina A&T State University

0:13:00

In ‘Afterlives of the Plantation,’ a scholar explores Black agricultural history after slavery

A new book tracks the history of the Southern plantation to post-Emancipation academic, professional and artistic tracks for Black Americans. Jarvis C. McInnis, Duke assistant professor of English joins us to discuss Afterlives of the Plantation: Plotting Agrarian Futures in the Global South.

Jarvis C. McInnis, Associate Professor of English, Duke University, author of Afterlives of the Plantation: Plotting Agrarian Futures in the Global Black South

0:33:00

NC Symphony music director Carlos Miguel Prieto talks about family, musical influences and music education

Conductor and 6th music director of the North Carolina Symphony Carlos Miguel Prieto joins Due South to discuss his life, career, commitment to music education and the 2025-2026 symphony season.

Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor and music director, North Carolina Symphony