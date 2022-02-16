Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race & Demographics

WUNC celebrates Black History Month with special programs

North Carolina Public Radio
Published February 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST
Selected Shorts logo.jpg

We’re adding some special programs to our schedule to acknowledge and celebrate Black Americans this month.

Selected Shorts, Celebrating Toni Morrison will air Wednesday February 23 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday February 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Guest host Tayari Jones invites audiences to celebrate Morrison, the American master who died in 2019. Morrison’s novels, including Beloved, Jazz, and Song of Solomon, have become an indelible part of the American canon. Her fierce, poetic visions earned her the Pulitzer Prize, the Nobel Prize, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She was also an editor, advocate, teacher, and mother.

The program features Morrison's essay “A Knowing So Deep,” read by Jones; an excerpt from The Bluest Eye, read by Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose; an excerpt from Jazz, read by Emmy and Golden Globe winner S. Epatha Merkerson; “Sweetness,” read by NAACP Image Award winner Phylicia Rashad; and a tribute by Morrison’s close friend Fran Lebowitz.

Witness History: Black History Month will air Saturday February 26 at 6:00 p.m.

This special from the BBC World Service and brings together some incredible interviews looking at the Black American experience. Told by the people who witnessed history, we hear stories that are fascinating, harrowing and inspiring.

Tags

Race & Demographics Black History MonthBlack HistoryToni MorrisonBBC
More Stories