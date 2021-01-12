Foundation Boots UNC-Chapel Hill Fraternity From House

By 1 hour ago

The lease for the Kappa Sigma fraternity, pictured left in downtown Chapel Hill, will end on Jan. 18.
Credit Google Street View

A foundation has ended the lease for a fraternity at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill that was one of three Greek chapters linked to a drug trafficking ring.

The lease for the Kappa Sigma fraternity will end on Jan. 18, one month after local and federal law enforcement officials announced that two of the fraternity’s members were charged in October with federal drug crimes, news outlets reported Tuesday.

The Alpha Mu Housing Foundation, a nonprofit corporation that owns the property, will take over the Kappa Sigma house. Foundation President Benjamin Cone III notified the chapter about the lease in a recent letter.

“Based on the very serious allegations against the Chapter and the actions of the University and Fraternity, the Foundation has no choice but to terminate the Lease, effective immediately,” Cone said in a news release issued by a Raleigh-based public relations firm.

Court filings showed the illegal drug activity also involved chapters of Phi Gamma Delta and Beta Theta Pi fraternities between 2017 and the spring of 2020. Kappa Sigma’s national organization has since suspended its chapter for violating policies and rules.

Over several years, the drug ring funneled more than a half-ton of marijuana, several hundred kilograms of cocaine and significant quantities of other drugs into UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke University and Appalachian State University, according to prosecutors.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported UNC officials said in an email Tuesday that Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz’s December suspensions still stand, pending the outcome of an investigation or review. That means the fraternities can’t participate in university activities, use campus facilities, recruit members, or participate in activities organized or sponsored by the Greek councils or the Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life, the email said.

UNC Suspends 3 Fraternities That Feds Linked To Drug Ring

By Dec 18, 2020
Credit Jerrye & Roy Klotz / Wikimedia Commons with edit

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Friday afternoon it has suspended three fraternities that have been linked to a drug trafficking ring that federal prosecutors say funneled large amounts of drugs into three college campuses.

21 Arrested In Large-Scale Fraternity-Related Drug Ring

By , & Dec 17, 2020
Jerrye & Roy Klotz / Wikimedia Commons with edit

Federal and state law enforcement have arrested 21 people associated with a large-scale drug ring involving the North Carolina campuses at UNC-Chapel Hill, Appalachian State University and Duke University.

Supreme Court Rejects UNC Appeal On Sex Assault Discipline

By Jan 11, 2021
The Old Well on the UNC- Chapel Hill campus.
Brian Batista / For WUNC

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill of a lower court decision requiring it to release disciplinary records of students who violated the school’s sexual assault policies.