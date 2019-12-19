ECU Study Finds Most Americans Support Marijuana Legalization

According to a new study from the East Carolina University Center for Survey Research, 62% of adults in the U.S. are in favor of recreational marijuana use.







The report suggests that there are generational differences of opinions on the legalization of marijuana. 76% of millennials support legalization, while 76% of people born before 1946 oppose the legalization of marijuana. Overall, 39% of those polled believe marijuana is a gateway drug. The report also found that there's no significant difference between states that voted Democrat and those that voted Republican when it comes to support for legalizing recreational marijuana use.







The results are based on data collected from mail and online surveys sent to more than 1,000 adults in all 50 states. The “Let’s Be Blunt: Public Opinion on the Legalization of Marijuana in the United States” poll is part of "The Life, Liberty, and Happiness Project," headed by the ECU Center for Survey Research in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences.

