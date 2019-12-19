ECU Study Finds Most Americans Support Marijuana Legalization

By 10 minutes ago
  • Skalle-Per HedenhÃ¶s / CC BY-SA 4.0
Originally published on December 18, 2019 1:01 pm

According to a new study from the East Carolina University Center for Survey Research, 62% of adults in the U.S. are in favor of recreational marijuana use.

 

The report suggests that there are generational differences of opinions on the legalization of marijuana. 76% of millennials support legalization, while 76% of people born before 1946 oppose the legalization of marijuana. Overall, 39% of those polled believe marijuana is a gateway drug. The report also found that there's no significant difference between states that voted Democrat and those that voted Republican when it comes to support for legalizing recreational marijuana use. 

 

The results are based on data collected from mail and online surveys sent to more than 1,000 adults in all 50 states. The “Let’s Be Blunt: Public Opinion on the Legalization of Marijuana in the United States” poll is part of "The Life, Liberty, and Happiness Project," headed by the ECU Center for Survey Research in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences.

Copyright 2019 PRE News & Ideas. To see more, visit PRE News & Ideas.

Tags: 
Marijuana
Legalization
ECU
East Carolina University

Related Content

UNC BOG Members’ Lawyer Misrepresented Himself To Get Video Of Former ECU Chancellor

By & Nov 7, 2019
Harry Smith holds up his hands in front of microphones
LISA PHILIP / WUNC

A lawyer connected to some members of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors misrepresented his connection to powerful people in state government for access to the damaging video footage of former East Carolina University interim chancellor Dan Gerlach.

Consequences For Lying To The FBI, And Drinking With Undergrads

By Oct 4, 2019
WUNCPolitics Podcast
WUNC

More trouble in the UNC System this week with a chancellor suspended after being caught on film at a bar with co-eds. 

A former congressman and North Carolina GOP chairman pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during an investigation of a bribery scheme.

And state lawmakers ressurected a controversial bill, backed by Duke Energy, that would, among other things, give the energy company more autonomy to set rates. 

Becki Gray of the John Locke Foundation and Rob Schofield of NC Policy Watch discuss all that and whether the General Assembly will adjourn before Halloween. 


New Archeological Findings Raise Questions About Centuries-Old NC Town

By & Jul 4, 2019
A photo showing a bird's eye view of the student dig
Charles Ewen/ECU

Brunswick Town was once a thriving British port before the Revolutionary War. It was one of the first successful European settlements in the Cape Fear region until the British burned it down in 1776. Archeologists have been exploring the ruins for decades with the help of a map created in 1769, but recent findings are raising new questions about the town’s history.