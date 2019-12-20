Come Hear NC On Songs We Love: James Taylor's 'Carolina In My Mind'

Eric Hodge chats with Will Blythe about James Taylor's 'Carolina In My Mind.'

We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This week, we look at the one song that most everyone identifies with our home state. Writer Will Blythe joins Eric Hodge to talk about James Taylor's 'Carolina In My Mind.' He says it's a song that affects people both young and old.