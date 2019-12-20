Come Hear NC On Songs We Love: James Taylor's 'Carolina In My Mind'

We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This week, we look at the one song that most everyone identifies with our home state. Writer Will Blythe joins Eric Hodge to talk about James Taylor's 'Carolina In My Mind.' He says it's a song that affects people both young and old.
"The amazing thing about that song is that it created nostalgia in me as a sixth grader at Glenwood Elementary in Chapel Hill. It gave me a longing for a place when I'd only been on Earth for about 12 years, that's a very potent form of nostalgia."