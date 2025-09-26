NC might redraw Congressional districts like other states, GOP Senate leader says

N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger said Thursday that the legislature might redraw the state's Congressional districts in response to partisan gerrymandering efforts in other states.

Berger, posting on the social media site X, pointed to efforts by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to redraw districts there and said "we have drawn four Congressional maps in the last six years in redistricting fights with Democrats because of their sue-until-blue strategy. If we have to draw one more map this year, we will."

I’ve been watching what’s going on in California with Gavin Newsom trying to steal the Republican majority in Congress. We have drawn four Congressional maps in the last six years in redistricting fights with Democrats because of their sue-until-blue strategy. If we have to draw… https://t.co/rrw6egaO0O — Senator Phil Berger (@SenatorBerger) September 25, 2025

But Berger denied a rumor posted by a left-leaning group — and a subsequent report from CBS 17, which cited anonymous sources — that the redistricting would be part of a deal with President Donald Trump in exchange for Trump endorsing Berger in his competitive GOP primary battle next March. Berger says he hasn't spoken with Trump about either issue.

While other states offer fertile ground for partisan gerrymandering ahead of next year's midterm elections, North Carolina's congressional districts already heavily favor Republicans, who hold 10 of the state's 14 Congressional seats.

While a court-ordered map used in 2022 resulted in an even 7-7 split, Republicans on the N.C. Supreme Court won a court majority that year and overturned the previous ruling. That allowed the current GOP-leaning maps to be drawn for the 2024 election, and the three seats Republicans gained last year helped secure the party's narrow majority in the U.S. House.

Currently the only toss-up Congressional race for next year is in the state's northeastern corner, where Republicans hope to unseat Democratic Congressman Don Davis in a competitive district. It's possible that GOP state legislators could tweak district lines to give the Republican candidate there a better shot at victory, but it's unclear how that change might affect other neighboring districts that are now solidly Republican.

Democratic Congresswoman Deborah Ross of Raleigh issued a statement criticizing the possible redistricting plan.

"North Carolina Republicans have already rigged our maps in their favor, but they are now planning to go even further simply to appease Donald Trump," Ross said. “From Texas to Missouri and now North Carolina, Republicans are waging a war on American voting rights because they know the truth – their policies are unpopular, their candidates are unlikable, and they can’t win a majority in Congress without stacking the deck in their favor."

Any redistricting efforts in the legislature would likely take place when lawmakers return to Raleigh Oct. 20, which is their next scheduled session. Calling a special session before that time would require require action from Gov. Josh Stein or a legislative supermajority.

Berger has been more effusive in his praise of Trump in recent months as he faces a primary challenge from Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, Berger's first serious challenger in years.

Page seized on the rumors of a Berger-Trump deal, posting on X that lawmakers should redraw the maps regardless of any endorsement.