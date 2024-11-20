Phil Berger is poised to continue his run leading North Carolina's Senate

North Carolina Senate Republicans have left their leadership team mostly intact for the next two years, choosing Sen. Phil Berger again to hold the powerful position of Senate president pro tempore.

The Senate Republican Caucus, meeting privately on Wednesday, agreed to nominate Berger to an eighth two-year term as pro tem when the next two-year term convenes in early January.

Berger, an Eden attorney, is a virtual lock to be elected as Senate leader, a post he has held continuously since Republicans took control of the chamber in 2011. The GOP will hold at least 30 of the chamber's 50 seats based on the Nov. 5 elections.

Berger's tenure at the job ranks second all-time to the late Democratic Sen. Marc Basnight of Dare County, who served 18 years as Senate leader.

The Senate GOP caucus also nominated Sen. Ralph Hise of Mitchell County to another term as deputy president pro tempore and reelected Sen. Paul Newton of Cabarrus County as majority leader. Sen. Carl Ford of Rowan County also remained on the leadership team.

There was a change for caucus whips, as Sens. Amy Galey of Alamance County and Todd Johnson of Union County were elected. Sens. Tom McInnis of Richmond County and Jim Perry of Lenoir County had been elected for the 2023-24 session, but Perry resigned his Senate seat last summer.

On Tuesday, House Republicans voted to make Rep. Destin Hall their nominee for House speaker in January. Current five-term GOP Speaker Tim Moore was elected to Congress this month. Republicans also will remain the majority party in the House.