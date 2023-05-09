Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Former U.S. Rep Mark Walker to reveal North Carolina governor race plans this month

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 9, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT
Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker Congressional Portrait
Wikimedia
Congressional portrait of former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker. Walker is expected to announce his plans to run for governor.

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker is expected to announce his plans to enter next year's North Carolina governor's race at an event later this month, according to a spokesperson for a political consulting firm that is advising him.

Walker, a Republican who served six years in Congress through 2020, will make the announcement on May 20 at a Christian school in Kernersville, Tim Murtaugh, the spokesperson, said in a news release.

Last month, Murtaugh had said Walker was preparing to enter the race. Murtaugh said on Tuesday that has not changed.

Walker would enter a Republican primary field that already includes Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and State Treasurer Dale Folwell. On the Democratic side, Attorney General Josh Stein announced his gubernatorial bid in January. Primary elections are scheduled for March.

Current Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is barred by the state constitution from seeking a third consecutive term.

Walker, a former pastor, finished third in the 2022 Republican U.S. Senate primary to eventual general election winner Ted Budd.

Walker's distribution of a video of Robinson's 2018 gun-rights speech to the Greensboro city council helped bring attention to Robinson, who was later elected lieutenant governor in 2020 in his first bid for elected office.

Tags
Politics Mark Walker2024 North Carolina Governor's RaceGuilford CountyForsyth County
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories