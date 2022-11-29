Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

North Carolina board certifies 2022 election results

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 29, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST
SOUTHERN WAKE ELECTION DAY 2022 - 3.jpg
Matt Ramey
/
for WUNC
Voters enter the polls at Holly Springs Elementary in Holly Springs, NC on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.

North Carolina's State Board of Elections certified the results of the November general election on Tuesday after an extensive canvassing process designed to ensure the votes have been tabulated correctly.

The five-member panel tasked with overseeing statewide electoral operations authenticated the count for every ballot item in national, state and local contests, making the results official. Among those were the election of Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd to the U.S. Senate and the state's 14 U.S. House races, which resulted in a 7-7 partisan split.

More than 3.78 million people, or about 51% of the state’s 7.41 million registered voters, cast ballots, according to state board data. Turnout for the last midterm election, in 2018, was 53%.

In the weeks following the Nov. 8 vote, each of the 100 county election boards canvassed their results to confirm all eligible ballots were counted, including provisional and absentee ballots. Bipartisan teams at each board also performed hand recounts of ballots from randomly selected groups.

Three subsequent state audits assessed voter history data, tabulator accuracy and provisional voter eligibility. The state board compared the number of authorized voters and absentee ballot applications with the number of ballots cast to identify any instances of fraud, such as ballot stuffing.

The comparison, along with equipment checks at more than 180 polling locations, substantiated the accuracy of the count, said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state board.

“These audit results — and the results of similar audits conducted after every election — show that our certified voting machines count ballots accurately and can be trusted,” she said in a recent statement.

More than 187,600 voters cast absentee ballots this year, nearly double the number from 2018.

Republican board member Tommy Tucker cited that figure Tuesday in rekindling his argument that the board should reconsider its prohibition on county elections officials scrutinizing signatures on absentee voting documents, to account for the sharp increase in absentee ballot use.

The board's Democratic majority, which in July rejected a Republican motion to allow signature comparisons between absentee voting documents and voter registration records, maintained its stance that the proposal would create unequal voting access across the state.

Tags
Politics 2022 Senate RaceElection 2022VotingNC Board of Elections
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories