Politics

WATCH: Gov. Cooper To Deliver State Of The State Address

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published April 26, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT

Governor Roy Cooper will give his third State of the State address at 7:01 p.m. tonight.

The address is expected to run approx. 30 minutes. Watch live, here.

Roy Cooper
