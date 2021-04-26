WATCH: Gov. Cooper To Deliver State Of The State Address

Governor Roy Cooper preached bipartisanship in his State of the State address Monday night. But many of Cooper's well-worn Democratic policies are not likely to fire up the legislature's Republican majority.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper wants to lift most capacity and gathering restrictions on June 1. In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Cooper said COVID-19 trends in North Carolina are stable enough to plan for another step in the state's reopening as long as more people get vaccinated.
Shortly after the start of the fall semester, Irving Pressley McPhail, 71, reported early symptoms of COVID – a headache and a fever. He served as president of Saint Augustine’s University for only a few months before he succumbed to COVID-19.