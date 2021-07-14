Bringing The World Home To You

Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

Will NC's Next Round Of Redistricting Be Less Contentious Than, Or Just Like, The Last Decade?

Published July 14, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT
Tested Podcast logo

North Carolina's Republican-led legislature soon will start the decennial redistricting process. One question is, will they look back on a decade's worth of litigation to carve a path towards fairer political maps or to gain as much political advantage as possible before courts take up the inevitable lawsuits?

Host Rusty Jacobs talks with Cheryl Tung of the League of Women Voters of Wake County about the group's Fair Maps Art Contest, and with UNC School of Government Prof. Robert Joyce about redistricting and lessons learned from the past decade's legal battles over North Carolina's voting maps.

Tags

Tested PodcastVotingRedistrictingVoting MapsVoting Rights
Rusty Jacobs
Rusty Jacobs is a politics reporter for WUNC. Rusty previously worked at WUNC as a reporter and substitute host from 2001 until 2007 and now returns after a nine-year absence during which he went to law school at Carolina and then worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Wake County.
