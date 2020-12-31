Bringing The World Home To You

The Thistle & Shamrock: Solstice

Published December 31, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST
Phil Cunningham is featured in this week's episode.
Phil Cunningham is featured in this week's episode.

Some of the world's oldest festivals were held around the middle of winter. The ancient Celts actually thought the midwinter sun stood still for 12 days. This week, Fiona Ritchie offers up songs and tunes to lighten and brighten the darkest days of the year. From the short and chilly days of winter, hear music to warm your heart on The Thistle & Shamrock.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

